Homeowner finds gun after chasing stranger out of garage in Simcoe, Ont.: OPP

Norfolk County OPP say a homeowner found a gun after chasing a suspect out of the garage.
Police OPP were called last Sunday to investigate a break and enter on Tyrell Street in Simcoe, Ont. Police believe that at around 5:10 a.m., a stranger entered a garage, and once inside, entered a pickup truck and removed fishing lures, lighters and spare change.
OPP say the homeowner caught the person in the act, then chased and tackled the suspect near Royal Street.
The suspect was able to break free and fled in an unknown direction, police say.
The homeowner then found a gun and contacted police. Officers arrived and determined the gun was an air-soft BB handgun.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
