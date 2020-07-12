London-Middlesex marks 1 month with zero coronavirus deaths, 5 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been exactly one month since London-Middlesex reported its latest death related to the novel coronavirus.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is also reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with three recoveries.

There are now 639 cases and 564 recoveries — about 88 per cent of all cases.

The death toll has stayed put at 57 since June 12.

The latest person to die of COVID-19 was a London woman in her 90s, and her death was associated with a retirement home.

In terms of the five new cases reported Sunday, two were reported in the city of London, two in Middlesex Centre, and one in North Middlesex.

There are now 590 cases in London, 12 in Middlesex Centre, and six in North Middlesex.

Elsewhere, Strathroy-Caradoc is seeing 23 cases, there are six cases in Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

None of the new cases are linked to senior homes. One of them involves a healthcare worker, according to MLHU numbers.

Health-care workers in the region make up 147 of the region’s cases, or 23 per cent.

At least 18 cases remain active in the region.

The city’s two COVID-19 assessment centres continue to have a steady turnout, with each seeing between 275 and 300 people daily.

According to health unit data, people in their 20s make up the largest number of cases with 135, just over 21 per cent.

People over 80 make up 106 cases, or 16 per cent, while people in their 50s make up 98 cases, or 15 per cent.

A vast majority of the cases in recent weeks have been community-sourced, and not linked to local seniors’ facilities.

Overall, long-term care and retirement homes have seen at least 180 cases and 37 deaths.

As many as 26 outbreaks have been declared locally during the pandemic, with at least 21 that have been at long-term care and retirement homes. There are zero reported outbreaks at the moment.

According to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), the number of COVID-19 patients in its care is between zero and five, while at St. Joseph’s Health Care, no patients were being treated at any of its facilities.

At the hospitals, at least 42 staff have tested positive during the pandemic at LHSC. An updated figure has not been released since early June, with LHSC saying it will only do so if staff cases rise by five or more.

St. Joseph’s has had at least 19 cases involving staff during the pandemic.

Ontario

Ontario reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 36,723.

Three new deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,719.

A total of 32,534 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 88.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 25,700 additional tests have been conducted.

Elgin and Oxford

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are still 87 cases in the region, which includes 79 recoveries and five deaths.

Three cases are active, two of which are in Woodstock and the other in Dutton/Dunwich.

The latest death was reported last Friday, the first since April 22, involving a 68-year-old woman from the Aylmer, Ont., area.

The woman had been admitted to hospital on July 1 in Tillsonburg, Ont., and died the same day. The health unit says she was found to have had the virus after her death.

A total of three outbreaks have been declared in the region, all since resolved.

A total of 12,167 tests were received Sunday, with 180 pending results.

The region’s test percentage positivity rate is at 0.7 per cent.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not issue updates on weekends.

As of Friday, no new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported.

The cumulative number of cases remains unchanged at 58, of which 52 people have recovered and five have died, leaving just one active case.

It was the seventh day in a row that the region hasn’t seen a new confirmed case.

Effective next week, face masks will be required inside commercial establishments in Huron and Perth, the region’s medical officer of health announced Thursday.

The list of such establishments “includes but is not limited to retail and convenience stores; malls; enclosed farmers’ markets; and business offices with space open to the public,” a health unit statement said.

At least 26 cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford; 14 cases have been reported each in Huron and Perth counties; and four cases and one death have been reported in St. Marys.

The four Stratford deaths were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court. At least nine outbreaks have been declared in the region. All have since been resolved.

As of Wednesday, 9,286 people had been tested in the region.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported late Saturday by officials with Lambton Public Health.

It’s the ninth day in a row that the county has not seen a new confirmed coronavirus case.

At least 286 cases have been confirmed in the county, of which two remain active.

Health officials say 259 people have recovered and 25 have died — a tally that hasn’t changed since early June.

Bluewater Health says it continues to see no COVID-19 patients in its care. The last COVID-19 patient to be discharged from the hospital was released on June 14.

The hospital reported Friday that it had 14 people in its care who were awaiting test results, three less than the day before.

At least 57 people have had to be hospitalized for the virus during the pandemic, most of them in March and April. At least 19 hospital staff have tested positive since March.

Nine outbreaks have been declared in the county, linked to 105 cases and 16 deaths. All have since been resolved. All 16 deaths, and most cases, are tied to outbreaks at Bluewater Health and Vision Nursing Home.

More than 14,062 test results have been received by local health officials.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate sits at 2.0 per cent.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick