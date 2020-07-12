Menu

Crime

2 men rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Etobicoke shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard. Global News

Toronto police say two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Etobicoke late Saturday.

Insp. Norm Proctor told Global News officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard around 10:50 p.m.

“Officers arrived in that area along with paramedics and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated and rushed to the hospital in serious condition,” Proctor said.

Read more: ‘Very concerning’ — Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours

He said it’s believed the shooting actually occurred on nearby Garnett Janes Road and the victims subsequently drove to Islington and Lake Shore where they were located.

There’s no word on the ages of the victims.

“We are seeking any witnesses to come forward who may have seen something,” Proctor said.

The incident marked Toronto’s seventh shooting incident since Friday afternoon.

Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours
