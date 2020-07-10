London man accused of stunt driving had baby in vehicle, Perth OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old London man who was allegedly caught driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in Perth County this week was doing so with a baby in the vehicle, provincial police said Friday.

Perth OPP say an officer stopped the motorist along Perth Road 180 in West Perth around 10:30 p.m. Monday after they spotted a vehicle travelling in excess of 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Few other details are known, but police said in a statement that the officer found that a 15-month-old baby was also in the vehicle.

The accused is facing a charge of racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed and is expected to appear in court in Stratford at a later date, police said.

“Drivers are reminded to obey the posted speed limits at all times and drive cautiously, as road and driving conditions can change quickly — including deer or other animals suddenly coming on the road,” police said in a statement.