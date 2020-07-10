London, Ont., under severe thunderstorm watch as heat poised to break

Send this page to someone via email

Another day, another severe thunderstorm watch amid sweltering temperatures for London and Middlesex County.

Environment Canada issued the watch just before 11 a.m. Friday — the third in as many days for the region amid hot humid conditions.

The national weather agency says “conditions are favourable” for the possible development storms on Friday afternoon and evening, with the potential for heavy rain and gusting winds. The chance of storms seems particularly high in the evening.

New: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of southern Ontario. Strong to severe storms will develop this afternoon with torrential rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the sky. pic.twitter.com/Mn7GFCaxAv — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, heat warnings remain in place for almost all of southern Ontario. The Middlesex-London Health Unit also has an ongoing extended heat warning in place.

July has seen daily temperature highs of at least 30 C for its first nine days and a forecast of 32 C for July 10. Earlier forecasts suggested a high of 33 C on Friday, which would have had it on track to possibly surpass the current high-temperature record for July 10 is 33.2 C set in 1988.

July 9’s high temperature was forecast to climb as high as 35 C, which put it in contention to break the previous record — also set in 1988 — of 35.5 C. However, the actual daytime high fell short, peaking at 32.7 C on Thursday.

While the heat continues to rage, the City of London has opened a new cooling centre at the Hamilton Road Seniors’ Centre and Community Centre at 525 Hamilton Rd. The city says the centre is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will provide water in addition to a space to cool off. Pandemic-related physical distancing and other health guidelines will be in place and other amenities within the centre will not be offered, the city says.

The previous cooling centre, at the South London Community Centre, is now closed “to prepare for upcoming summer day camps.”

The city is also continuing to partner with local organizations to help provide additional relief for those in need. The organizations include the Salvation Army Centre of Hope, London Cares, the Youth Action Centre, Atlohsa, the Ark, My Sisters’ Place, and the YMCA Centre Branch.

Water fountains are also operational in Victoria, Gibbons, Springbank West and Pump House parks as well as the Springbank House. There are also numerous spray pads, wading pools and local pools available.

The heat should finally subside for the weekend, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 24 C for London on Saturday, July 11.

