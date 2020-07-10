Coronavirus: 20th day without new case in Peterborough; more resolved in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marks 20 days in a row with no new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Peterborough Public Health.

The last reported new case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was on June 20. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

There are currently no active cases among the 95 cases the health unit has dealt with since the pandemic was declared in early March. Of the 95 cases, 93 have been resolved and there have been two deaths. The last COVID-19-related death was in mid-April.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, more than 18,900 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reported Friday.

A drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough continues weekdays until July 17. No appointment is necessary. Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment

1:54 Peterborough businesses see rise in customer verbal abuse, violence due to COVID-19 safety measures Peterborough businesses see rise in customer verbal abuse, violence due to COVID-19 safety measures

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases on Friday, maintaining 201 cases as per its report issued at 3:10 p.m.

There remain 170 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County.

There was one new resolved case in the City of Kawartha Lakes, bringing the municipality’s total to 150.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, one new resolved case was reported in Haliburton County, meaning all 10 cases there are now resolved.

All 21 cases in Northumberland County are also resolved.

Overall, of the health unit’s 201 cases, 181 are now resolved — approximately 90 per cent.

Since the pandemic, the health unit has declared 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

There are 11 people hospitalized in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one each in Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Four in the City of Kawartha Lakes

One in Northumberland County

Zero in Haliburton County

Beginning Monday, masks will be mandatory inside all businesses in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Story continues below advertisement