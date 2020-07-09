RCMP seek accused sex offender who may be on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are appealing for the public’s help to locate an alleged sex offender believed to be living on Vancouver Island.

Christopher Lloyd Dixon, 38, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 18 in the Prince George area in 2017.

Read more: Police release sketch of Vancouver Island sex assault suspect

Prince George RCMP says he is currently facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

He’s been sought on a warrant since September 2019, after failing to appear in court

Mounties say they believe Dixon is in central Vancouver Island, potentially in Black Creek or Cedar in the Campbell River area.

11:21 B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors

Police say he’s also got connections to Nanaimo, 150 Mile House and the Williams Lake area.

Story continues below advertisement

Dixon is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine and 168 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.