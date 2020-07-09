Menu

Crime

RCMP seek accused sex offender who may be on Vancouver Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 5:35 pm
Christopher Lloyd Dixon is wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
Christopher Lloyd Dixon is wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation. Prince George RCMP

RCMP are appealing for the public’s help to locate an alleged sex offender believed to be living on Vancouver Island.

Christopher Lloyd Dixon, 38, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 18 in the Prince George area in 2017.

Read more: Police release sketch of Vancouver Island sex assault suspect

Prince George RCMP says he is currently facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

He’s been sought on a warrant since September 2019, after failing to appear in court

Mounties say they believe Dixon is in central Vancouver Island, potentially in Black Creek or Cedar in the Campbell River area.

Police say he’s also got connections to Nanaimo, 150 Mile House and the Williams Lake area.

Read more: RCMP investigate alleged break-in and sex assault in Victoria suburb

Dixon is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine and 168 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

