RCMP seek accused sex offender who may be on Vancouver Island

RCMP are appealing for the public’s help to locate an alleged sex offender believed to be living on Vancouver Island.
Christopher Lloyd Dixon, 38, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 18 in the Prince George area in 2017.
Prince George RCMP says he is currently facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
He’s been sought on a warrant since September 2019, after failing to appear in court
Mounties say they believe Dixon is in central Vancouver Island, potentially in Black Creek or Cedar in the Campbell River area.
Police say he’s also got connections to Nanaimo, 150 Mile House and the Williams Lake area.
Dixon is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine and 168 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
Comments