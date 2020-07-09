B.C. man receives more than $1,200 fine for excessive speeding in Manitoba

A 22-year-old man from B.C. is now facing a fine of more than $1,000 after being caught speeding in another province.
The man was clocked going 192 km/h in a 110 km/h zone by Manitoba RCMP.
Police say he was seen “passing vehicles like they were standing still” on Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie.
The city is home to the world’s largest Coca Cola can.
When officers pulled him over they also discovered his car had tinted windows so he received an additional fine.
Trending Stories
In total, RCMP say the man was fined $1,123 for speeding and $174 for tinted windows.
He also received a serious offence notice, which will follow him back to B.C.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments