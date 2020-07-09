Over $26K of household items found in vehicle speeding on Hwy. 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Brampton, Ont., were charged after OPP say they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise in their vehicle after they were stopped on Highway 401.

On June 28, around 4 p.m., OPP stopped a vehicle driving in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Shannonville, Ont.

Police say the vehicle was going more than 170 km/h down the highway.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found more than $26,000 worth of stolen merchandise inside the car.

Photos released by OPP show various brands and several boxes of electric toothbrushes, multiple boxes of teeth whitening strips, headphones, shaving equipment, a breast pump and multiple other items.

As a result, OPP charged 31-year-old Raise Markowska and 35-year-old Damian Patryk both of Bramptom, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Markowska was also charged for stunt driving and driving without a licence.

Police believe the items were taken from multiple retail outlets but did not specify which ones or when the alleged thefts took place.