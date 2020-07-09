Coronavirus: 19th day without new case in Peterborough; 2 cases resolved in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

For the 19th day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

The health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, last reported a new case of the virus on June 20.

There are no active cases among the 95 cases that have been confirmed since the pandemic was declared in early March. Ninety-three of the 95 cases have been resolved.

The coronavirus has claimed two lives due to COVID-19 complications, the last death occurring in mid-April.

To date, more than 18,550 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

A drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough continues weekdays until July 17. No appointment is necessary. Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment

Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases on Thursday, maintaining 201 cases as per its report issued at 3:10 p.m.

There have been 170 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County.

There were two new resolved cases reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes Thursday, increasing the municipality’s total to 149. All 21 cases in Northumberland County and nine of 10 in Haliburton County are resolved.

Overall, the health unit’s 201 cases, 179 are now resolved — approximately 89 per cent.

Deaths remain at 32, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

There are 11 people hospitalized in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one each in Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Four in City of Kawartha Lakes (down from five on Wednesday)

One in Northumberland County

Zero in Haliburton County

