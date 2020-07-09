Wellington County OPP sees spike in charges during Canada Day traffic blitz

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say officers laid 40 more charges during this year’s Canada Day traffic blitz than they did during 2019’s campaign.

The detachment is reporting 244 charges laid on the road between June 27 and July 5.

But Sgt. Darryl Porterfield with the Traffic Management Unit said there was some good news.

“The most important statistic from the campaign is the fact that our detachment area had zero fatal collisions during the campaign period,” he said.

Seven deaths and nearly 15,000 charges laid during the Canada Day Week Safety Campaign. pic.twitter.com/R8Y1Q47jMP — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 8, 2020

Fines laid include 165 speeding charges (up from 96 last year) and 11 stunt driving charges (up from five last year).

OPP also laid eight impaired driving charges, which is double from 2019.

Another 44 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act and five marine charges were laid for improper or insufficient lifejackets.

Across the province, OPP said seven people died and almost 15,000 charges were laid during the enforcement blitz.

Five people died in vehicle crashes, while two others died in marine-related collisions.

