Assault on Higgins leaves man in critical condition: Winnipeg police

A man is fighting for life after an assault in the South Point Douglas neighbourhood early Thursday.

Police were called to reports a man had been found unconscious in the 100 block of Higgins around 4 a.m.

The man, who police say was suffering from severe injuries, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

This morning in the 100 block of Higgins, a male was located suffering from severe injuries. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he remains. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219.https://t.co/16qJx45iAh — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 9, 2020

Police haven’t released any further details about the assault.

The major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

