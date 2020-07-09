Menu

Crime

Assault on Higgins leaves man in critical condition: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
A man remains in critical condition following an assault on Higgins Avenue early Thursday, police say.
A man is fighting for life after an assault in the South Point Douglas neighbourhood early Thursday.

Police were called to reports a man had been found unconscious in the 100 block of Higgins around 4 a.m.

The man, who police say was suffering from severe injuries, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police haven’t released any further details about the assault.

The major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

