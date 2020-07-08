Hamilton’s mandatory watering ban could be lifted before weekend, says city director

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s director of water and wastewater says a temporary ban on all non-essential outdoor water use could be lifted ahead of schedule.

Andrew Grice says construction-related problems that temporarily limited capacity at the Woodward Water Treatment Plant have been resolved, and they have “started to ramp up production” at the facility.

He indicates that they are now refilling towers and reservoirs and will be lifting the city-wide ban as quickly as possible.

Grice has told Hamilton’s public works committee that “we are hoping we can lift it before the weekend.”

He adds that “things are going quite well, right now, but it is too early to make that decision.”

Story continues below advertisement

The mandatory ban applies to watering lawns, using sprinklers, filling large pools and washing cars and it is currently scheduled to remain in place throughout the city until Monday, July 13.

Residents are still allowed to hand-water their flowers and vegetable gardens.

Grice says that because of the current heat wave, in addition to the treatment plant issues, “we are seeing peak water usage that we would normally see, kind of, in that real high, hot period of summer” that normally arrives in late July and early August.

1:24 SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton