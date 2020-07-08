Coronavirus: No new cases for 18th day in Peterborough area; HKPRDHU adjusts cases to 201

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday marked the eighteenth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction.

The last reported case was on June 20 in the health region, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are no active cases among the 95 cases that have been confirmed since the pandemic was declared in early March. Ninety-three of the 95 cases have been resolved.

The coronavirus has claimed two lives due to COVID-19 complications, the last death occurring in mid-April.

To date, more than 18,550 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports, up from 18,350 reported Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough has been extended for two weeks, running weekdays until July 17. Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases on Wednesday. However, it says it did correct a duplicate case, meaning there are now 201 cases, not 202 as reported Tuesday.

Of the 201 cases, 171 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County.

Deaths remain at 32, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 related to COVID-19 were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Story continues below advertisement

Resolved cases remain at 177 (approximately 88 per cent):

147 in City of Kawartha Lakes

21 in Northumberland County

10 in Haliburton County

Hospitalized care: 11 cases in City of Kawartha Lakes and 1 case each in Northumberland and Haliburton Counties

High-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case):

5 in City of Kawartha Lakes

1 in Northumberland County

0 in Haliburton County