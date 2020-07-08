Active coronavirus cases drop to 47 in Saskatchewan, no one in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were two new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 808 since the first case was reported March 11.

The new cases are in the Saskatoon and north regions, according to a press release.

A total of three people are currently in hospital — two are receiving inpatient care in the north region and the other is in Saskatoon.

Nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 746.

There are currently 47 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, over 70,870 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

