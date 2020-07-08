Lindsay man charged with residential break and enter, theft in separate incidents

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection to a recent residential break and enter and theft in Lindsay.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on July 3 personal items and electronics were stolen following a residential break and enter on Simcoe Street in Lindsay.

Then on Monday around 6:30 a.m., police were called to investigate the reported theft of a number of items off the front porch of a St. Lawrence Street home.

As a result of the investigation, police made an arrest on Tuesday.

Raymond Smoke, 38, of William Street North in Lindsay, was charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and five counts of breach of probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3.

