Lindsay man charged with residential break and enter, theft in separate incidents

An arrest has been made in connection to a recent residential break and enter and theft in Lindsay.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on July 3 personal items and electronics were stolen following a residential break and enter on Simcoe Street in Lindsay.
Then on Monday around 6:30 a.m., police were called to investigate the reported theft of a number of items off the front porch of a St. Lawrence Street home.
As a result of the investigation, police made an arrest on Tuesday.
Raymond Smoke, 38, of William Street North in Lindsay, was charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and five counts of breach of probation.
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3.
