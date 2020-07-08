Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay man charged with residential break and enter, theft in separate incidents

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 4:24 pm
A Lindsay man faces break and enter and theft charges stemming from two separate incidents at residences.
A Lindsay man faces break and enter and theft charges stemming from two separate incidents at residences. Global News Peterborough file

An arrest has been made in connection to a recent residential break and enter and theft in Lindsay.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on July 3 personal items and electronics were stolen following a residential break and enter on Simcoe Street in Lindsay.

Then on Monday around 6:30 a.m., police were called to investigate the reported theft of a number of items off the front porch of a St. Lawrence Street home.

Read more: Traffic stop leads to vehicle theft charges for Lindsay, Ont. man

As a result of the investigation, police made an arrest on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Raymond Smoke, 38, of William Street North in Lindsay, was charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and five counts of breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3.

Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPTheftBreak And EnterCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPLindsay Ont
Flyers
More weekly flyers