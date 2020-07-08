No new Manitoba coronavirus cases reported for 8th straight day Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has now gone more than a week without reporting a new COVID-19 case.

Health officials said there were no new cases Wednesday, marking the eighth-straight day Manitoba has gone without a reported case.

The province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 reported since March remains at 325.

In a release Wednesday the province said there are currently six active cases in Manitoba, with no one hospitalized or in intensive care as a result of the virus.

According to provincial numbers 312 people have recovered from COVID-19 and seven Manitobans have died.

Since early February, 67,618 tests for COVID-19 have been completed, including 614 done Tuesday, the province says.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

