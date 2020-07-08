Edmonton police investigation resolved at University LRT station

Send this page to someone via email

Transit service has been restored after Edmonton police were called in to investigate a suspicious package at the University LRT station Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service sent out a media release to say officers were investigating a suspicious package that was found on the platform of the University LRT station.

“ETS transit service at that station is temporarily interrupted until further notice while police investigate,” police said.

The ETS tweeted that trains were not entering the station. Bus replacement service was set up between the Health Sciences and Corona stations.

Attention LRT customers: trains are currently not entering University Station. Bus replacement service has been set up between Health Sciences and Corona. Thank you for your patience while we restore service. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) July 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 10 a.m., the EPS said the suspicious package situation had been resolved without issue. LRT and bus service has since been restored.