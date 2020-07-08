Menu

Edmonton police investigation resolved at University LRT station

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Edmonton police say officers are investigating a suspicion packaged at University LRT station Wednesday morning.
Edmonton police say officers are investigating a suspicion packaged at University LRT station Wednesday morning. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Transit service has been restored after Edmonton police were called in to investigate a suspicious package at the University LRT station Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service sent out a media release to say officers were investigating a suspicious package that was found on the platform of the University LRT station.

“ETS transit service at that station is temporarily interrupted until further notice while police investigate,” police said.

The ETS tweeted that trains were not entering the station. Bus replacement service was set up between the Health Sciences and Corona stations.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 10 a.m., the EPS said the suspicious package situation had been resolved without issue. LRT and bus service has since been restored.

