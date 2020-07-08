Evan Penner, man struck repeatedly by Saskatoon police officer, reported missing

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was repeatedly struck by a Saskatoon police officer during an arrest has gone missing, say two organizations.

Evan Penner was arrested by police on July 4.

A video released by the Indigenous Joint Action Coalition (IJAC) shows Penner being struck repeatedly by the officer.

The officer is eventually joined by seven others, five of whom also help restrain Penner. The IJAC identified the suspect as Penner, an Indigenous man.

The IJAC, along with Black Lives Matter YXE (BLM YXE), now says Penner is missing.

In a Facebook post, the IJAC says Penner “has not been heard from since a phone call into court on July 6th, or his alleged early release from Saskatoon Correction service yesterday.”

“As far as we know, Evan has not been seen by anyone following his severe assault by Saskatoon police that occurred on July 4th.”

The organizations said Penner’s family is concerned for his well-being and safety.

Anyone spotting Penner should not call police, both IJAC and BLM YXE said.

Instead, they are asking people to contact the Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service at 306-933-6200.

Global News has reached out to Saskatoon police, who are aware of the post, but say it’s too early to comment at this time.

Police said Tuesday the officer in the video was placed on leave after the video surfaced.

But the union that represents the officer says that’s not the full story.

Saskatoon Police Association president Dean Pringle is debating several details released by the police service.

He says police had responded to two prior calls about the suspect earlier in the day.

He also says the suspect tried to grab the officer’s Taser and tried to bite him before the video was taken.

Pringle also said the officer is a person of colour and attends Indigenous cultural ceremonies.

– With files from Nathaniel Dove