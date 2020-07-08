Bill Kelly: Masks should be mandatory

Send this page to someone via email

Let’s delve into a much-needed conversation that most of our political leaders don’t have the political courage to take a stand on.

If we really want to stop the spread of COVID-19, we need to make wearing masks mandatory.

I am shocked and angered by the number of people I see in grocery stores and banks and pharmacies and just about every other store who cavalierly walk in with no face mask or any personal protective equipment as if COVID-19 either didn’t exist or didn’t matter.

In either case, those people are either ignorant of the facts or uncaring of how their indifference puts them and so many others at risk of falling victim to this horrific virus.

It’s about time that our elected officials, guardians of our public safety, stop suggesting and start enforcing the rules that can save lives.

And the private sector needs to step up, too; if you don’t wear a mask, you don’t shop here.

Thinks that’s too severe?

Talk to the families of some of the victims of COVID-19 — some who have died and some who have suffered lifelong damage from the virus.

Ask them if wearing a mask is “inconvenient” while their loved ones are on a ventilator for weeks or months.

I’m tired of political obfuscation — who among our elected officials is ready to do what needs to be done?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

