Peterborough reaches 17th-straight day of no new cases of coronavirus

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 4:52 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases on Tuesday.
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the seventeenth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction.

The last reported case was on June 20 in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are no active cases among the 95 cases that have been confirmed since the pandemic was declared in early March. Ninety-three of the 95 cases have been resolved.

Read more: Drive-thru testing clinic in Peterborough extended 2 weeks

The coronavirus has claimed two lives due to COVID-19 complications, the last death occurring in mid-April.

To date, more than 18,350 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports, up from 18,300 reported Monday.

A drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough has been extended for two weeks, running weekdays until July 17.

 

 

