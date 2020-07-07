Peterborough driver with no licence blows over twice the legal limit for alcohol: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man who police say did not have a licence faces impaired driving charges following an incident early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of River Road South. Police say the vehicle continued to Sydenham Road then Humber Road, where it struck a mailbox outside a residence then came to a stop half-parked in a driveway and lawn.

Read more: Man faces impaired driving charges after truck crashes in Ennismore

The officer spoke with the driver and detected an odour of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, police say. Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Further investigation revealed the driver was operating the vehicle without a licence, police say.

Riley Colin Currie, 21, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Currie was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8.

2:32 Richmond Hill woman re-arrested for impaired driving Richmond Hill woman re-arrested for impaired driving