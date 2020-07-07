Peterborough driver with no licence blows over twice the legal limit for alcohol: police

A Peterborough man who police say did not have a licence faces impaired driving charges following an incident early Monday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of River Road South. Police say the vehicle continued to Sydenham Road then Humber Road, where it struck a mailbox outside a residence then came to a stop half-parked in a driveway and lawn.
The officer spoke with the driver and detected an odour of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, police say. Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Further investigation revealed the driver was operating the vehicle without a licence, police say.
Riley Colin Currie, 21, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
His vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Currie was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8.
Comments