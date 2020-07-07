Man faces impaired driving charges after truck crashes into backyard fence, tree in Ennismore

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Burlington, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in Ennismore on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 p.m., officers were called to a reported single vehicle crash on Templetiny Crescent in the north end of Ennismore.

Read more: Ajax man charged with impaired and stunt driving in City of Kawartha Lakes

“The complainant reported that a vehicle drove through their backyard fence and collided with a tree,” OPP stated.

This vehicle fled after colliding with a fence and a tree but wasn't going far without a front tire. #PtboOPP has charged the driver with #ImpairedDriving. #DriveSober @maddcanada @PtboCounty @Ptbo_Canada ^ja pic.twitter.com/bJPQih2JgR — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the pickup truck left the scene but was located in nearby Young’s Cove, about 5.5 kilometres southeast.

Police said the uninjured driver was impaired by alcohol.

William Melo, 35, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 16.

1:02 27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again 27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again