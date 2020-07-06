2 teens facing charges after gun reportedly fired in east end: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two youths are facing firearm-related charges after a gun was reportedly fired in the the city’s east end, according to London police.

Police say on Friday around 11:35 p.m., a group of teen males were involved in an altercation with a group of adult males at a convenience store on Admiral Drive.

Officials say one of the boys pulled out a handgun and fired it into the air before the youths fled.

Police were called and were able to identify the suspects through video surveillance obtained from the convenience store.

They say both teens were arrested a few hours later in the city’s east end. The firearm was not located.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old London male is facing numerous firearm-related charges including careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 15-year-old London male is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, which the 17-year-old is also facing.

The 15-year-old was released from custody with a future court date while the 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).