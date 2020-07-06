Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 teens facing charges after gun reportedly fired in east end: London police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 5:33 pm
Police say no injuries were reported.
Police say no injuries were reported. Stelsone via Getty Images

Two youths are facing firearm-related charges after a gun was reportedly fired in the the city’s east end, according to London police.

Police say on Friday around 11:35 p.m., a group of teen males were involved in an altercation with a group of adult males at a convenience store on Admiral Drive.

Officials say one of the boys pulled out a handgun and fired it into the air before the youths fled.

Read more: Belleville youth charged after bringing replica gun to school: police

Police were called and were able to identify the suspects through video surveillance obtained from the convenience store.

Trending Stories

They say both teens were arrested a few hours later in the city’s east end. The firearm was not located.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Read more: London youth to rally in Victoria Park against gun violence

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old London male is facing numerous firearm-related charges including careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 15-year-old London male is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, which the 17-year-old is also facing.

The 15-year-old was released from custody with a future court date while the 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonLondon PoliceGunsYouthFirearmchargedConvenience StoreFirearm ChargesTeen boys
Flyers
More weekly flyers