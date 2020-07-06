‘Speed and impairment’ factors in fatal Mount Hope crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say “speed and impairment” were factors in a fatal crash in Mount Hope back in March.

Detectives say an investigation into the single-vehicle crash on Miles Road near English Church Road on March 22 is now complete and that the 28-year-old deceased man from Binbrook lost control of his Honda Civic and drove off the roadway before striking a metal guard rail.

Police did not say whether the driver was drug or alcohol-impaired.

Investigators say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and was the city’s third road fatality of 2020.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

