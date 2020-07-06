Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

‘Speed and impairment’ factors in fatal Mount Hope crash: police

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 4:32 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say “speed and impairment” were factors in a fatal crash in Mount Hope back in March.

Detectives say an investigation into the single-vehicle crash on Miles Road near English Church Road on March 22 is now complete and that the 28-year-old deceased man from Binbrook lost control of his Honda Civic and drove off the roadway before striking a metal guard rail.

Police did not say whether the driver was drug or alcohol-impaired.

Read more: Hamilton-area man dead after single-vehicle collision near Mount Hope

Investigators say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and was the city’s third road fatality of 2020.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

