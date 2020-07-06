Coronavirus: 16th day in row without new case reported in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

For the sixteenth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Monday.

The last reported case was on June 20. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are no active cases among the 93 cases that have been confirmed since the pandemic was declared in early March.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last occurring in mid-April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, more than 18,300 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

A drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough has been extended for two weeks, running weekdays from Monday to July 17.

Story continues below advertisement