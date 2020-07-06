Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 16th day in row without new case reported in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 4:43 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The last new case was reported on June 20.
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The last new case was reported on June 20. Denis Balibouse/Keystone via AP, Pool

For the sixteenth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Monday.

The last reported case was on June 20. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are no active cases among the 93 cases that have been confirmed since the pandemic was declared in early March.

Read more: Drive-thru testing clinic in Peterborough extended 2 weeks

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last occurring in mid-April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, more than 18,300 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

Trending Stories

A drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough has been extended for two weeks, running weekdays from Monday to July 17.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: Ford says it’s unknown when province will enter Stage 3 reopening
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Curve LakeHiawatha First Nationhow many cases in Peterborough?
Flyers
More weekly flyers