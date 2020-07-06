Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with assaulting police officer after north end crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 2:21 pm
Peterborough man allegedly assaults officer following crash in north end
WATCH: A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a police officer following a crash in the city's north end on Friday night.

A Peterborough man is facing several charges including assaulting a police officer following a crash on Friday night in the city’s north end.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:45 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of St. Pauls and Herbert streets.

Police say a man who witnessed the crash approached the vehicle and was allegedly assaulted by the driver. Both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Officers attended and later located the individuals at a residence. While being placed under arrest, the man allegedly resisted, threatened and assaulted a police officer.

Cody Victor Lague, 25, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and another count of assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 9, police stated Monday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service Board discuss various public concerns
