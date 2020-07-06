Swimmer missing after getting swept up in Fraser River in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A search is expected to resume Monday for a swimmer missing in Richmond, B.C.

Emergency services were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Fraser River near the Middle Arm Bridge, which carries the Canada Line to Vancouver International Airport.

A group of people were reportedly swimming in the river behind the Pacific Gateway Hotel when one swimmer got swept up in the current.

Crews were called out to help search, including the Coast Guard, Richmond Fire Rescue Services and the Royal Canadian Marine search vessel, but the efforts were called off around 1 a.m.

No further details about the missing person were provided.

