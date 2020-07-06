74 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Waterloo region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced that just 74 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region in its Monday update.

The agency said there have been 11 more positive tests for coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 1,323.

The rolling seven-day average has now fallen to 4.3 new cases per day.

The agency does not update its dashboard on weekends anymore, meaning the new cases were accrued over a 72-hour period.

A further 19 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,133.

It has been a week since a new COVID-19 related death was announced, leaving the death toll at 116, including 95 people who resided in nursing homes.

Despite the diminishing active number of cases, Regional Council will vote whether to make face masks mandatory on Monday.

Across the province, there were 154 new cases reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 35,948.

For the first time since March 31, the province did not report any new deaths, leaving the death toll at 2,672.