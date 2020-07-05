Menu

Canada

3 dead after single-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Georgetown Royalty, P.E.I.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2020 11:04 am
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in P.E.I.
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in P.E.I. File / RCMP

GEORGETOWN, P.E.I. – Police are investigating after three people died in a single-vehicle collision on Route 3 in Georgetown Royalty, P.E.I.

The RCMP says the vehicle left the highway just after 2:20 a.m. Sunday and was found in an embankment of a ditch.

A 36-year-old male driver, a 30-year-old male passenger and 19-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman, who was also in the car, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all four people were from Kings County.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing and police say they want to speak with a driver of a white Ford truck who may have seen what happened.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
