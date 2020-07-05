Moncton-area house fire displaces 1 person: Canadian Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross has assisted one person after a house fire in the Moncton area on Saturday.
Officials with the organization say the man was working on a car at his home on Pine Glen Road, a few kilometres south of Moncton, when it caught fire.
The flames quickly spread to the residence, extensively damaging the home.
The fire was reported at approximately 5 p.m. AT.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted the man, securing emergency lodging as well as purchases like food and clothing.
He was not injured in the blaze.
