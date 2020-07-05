Menu

Fire

Moncton-area house fire displaces 1 person: Canadian Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
The Canadian Red Cross assisted a man whose house caught fire in Pine Glen, N.B., over the weekend.
The Canadian Red Cross assisted a man whose house caught fire in Pine Glen, N.B., over the weekend. The Canadian Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross has assisted one person after a house fire in the Moncton area on Saturday.

Officials with the organization say the man was working on a car at his home on Pine Glen Road, a few kilometres south of Moncton, when it caught fire.

The flames quickly spread to the residence, extensively damaging the home.

The fire was reported at approximately 5 p.m. AT.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted the man, securing emergency lodging as well as purchases like food and clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

He was not injured in the blaze.

