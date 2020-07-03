Menu

Crime

Regina police seek suspect wanted for attempted Broad Street murder

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 7:25 pm
Edmonton police have released a photo of Dion Thomas Wade Blind who they believe is responsible for attempted murder.
Edmonton police have released a photo of Dion Thomas Wade Blind who they believe is responsible for attempted murder. Photo courtesy of Regina Police Service

Regina police have released a photo of the person they believe is responsible for the attempted murder of a 41-year-old man.

On Thursday at around 5:30 a.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Broad Street.

Read more: Regina police respond to 7 overdoses in 36 hours, 6 of them fatal

A 41-year-old victim had been shot, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Dion Thomas Wade Blind, who is wated for attempted murder.

Anyone with information about Blind’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

