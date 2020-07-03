Regina police seek suspect wanted for attempted Broad Street murder

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have released a photo of the person they believe is responsible for the attempted murder of a 41-year-old man.

On Thursday at around 5:30 a.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Broad Street.

A 41-year-old victim had been shot, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Dion Thomas Wade Blind, who is wated for attempted murder.

Anyone with information about Blind’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

