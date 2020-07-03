Manitoba reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday, airline passengers warned of possible exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba say passengers on two recent flights connected to Winnipeg may be at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The warning comes as no new cases of the virus were reported in Manitoba Friday.

In a release health officials say a positive COVID-19 case reported Monday had been on Air Canada flight AC 295 from Winnipeg to Vancouver on June 19, not June 18 as they had previously said.

Passengers from rows 19 to 25 on that flight are at risk of exposure, the province said.

They also warned passengers in rows 31 to 37 on flight AC 122 from Vancouver to Toronto on June 21 are considered to be close contact, and are at risk of exposure.

Anyone in the affected rows are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

They say anyone on the flight, but not the affected rows, should self-monitor for symptoms and then self-isolate and get tested should symptoms develop.

Information on testing and an online screening tool is available on the province’s website, or by calling Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 remains at 325.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday the province says Manitoba has 16 active cases of COVID-19, with no one in hospital or intensive care as a result of the virus.

So far 302 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March, and seven Manitobans have died.

Since February, 64,968 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Manitoba, with 641 done Thursday alone.

