You can reserve 300 more N.S. provincial park campsites starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

With the easing of public health restrictions in Nova Scotia and the Atlantic bubble underway, the Department of Lands and Forestry will be opening up hundreds more campsites at provincial parks.

Bookings for over 300 more campsites will begin on Monday, July 6. Reservations will open at set times throughout the day.

“Opening the Atlantic bubble allows more people to travel and vacation in Nova Scotia,” said Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin in a statement.

“Camping season is the perfect time to get outside and spend time in nature. We can increase capacity at our campgrounds and still ensure a safe distance between campsites is maintained so everyone can enjoy camping in our province.”

READ MORE: Private campgrounds in Nova Scotia can open with certain restrictions

Up until Friday, only Nova Scotians were allowed to book spots at provincial campsites. But the Atlantic bubble will now open them up to the rest of Atlantic Canada as coronavirus pandemic restrictions loosen.

Story continues below advertisement

Only registered campers can enter provincial campgrounds and must have a confirmed reservation before arriving.

1:53 Nova Scotia campgrounds to open at reduced capacity Monday Nova Scotia campgrounds to open at reduced capacity Monday

The Department of Lands and Forestry says other safety measures in place include frequent cleaning of common areas, signs to promote physical distancing and other healthy practices and changes to the on-site check-in process to minimize physical contact with park employees.

A full list of visitor restrictions can be found here on the Nova Scotia Provincial Parks website.