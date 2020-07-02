June was as hot as it seemed in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 version was the hottest June that Waterloo Region has experienced in over a decade, according to Frank Seglenieks of the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

In his monthly update, he says that the average temperature for the month 1.6 degrees Celsius above the norm, which is the warmest June we have seen since 2005.

“There were lots of really hot days in June, including eight days above 30 degrees Celsius, while we typically average only two of those days,” Seglenieks says.

It was also a very dry month in the area as we experienced 76.4 mm of rainfall when on average, Waterloo Region will get 82.4 mm. He says this was exasperated by the fact that over half that total came on June 10 when a downpour brought 41.8 mm.

While June saw very dry temperatures, Waterloo is still above the normal average after the halfway point of the year.

“For the first half of the year, the total precipitation we have seen of 503.1 mm is well above the average total of 416.1 mm at the halfway mark,” Seglenieks says.

“Most of this above average total is still a result of the very wet January.”