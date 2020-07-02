Okanagan weather: Warmer days ahead

Send this page to someone via email

After a wet start to July with 8.1 millimetres of rain falling in the Central Okanagan on Canada Day, drier days are en route.

The latest disturbance cleared out on Thursday after some morning showers in parts of the region, with sunny breaks rolling in by midday as temperatures return to the mid-20s in the afternoon.

Mix of sun & cloud in the Central #Okanagan on this Thursday morning #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/tWWBQKPQD4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

There is another disturbance that is expected to ripple through on Friday and bring back clouds and a chance of showers, particularly in the afternoon.

The mercury should climb into the high teens or low 20s later in the day.

The real relief from the rain arrives for the first weekend of July, as partly to mostly cloudy skies dominate the region with afternoon highs in the mid-20s.

A few clouds will bubble up during the first weekend of July. SkyTracker Weather

The first full work week of July is shaping up to be a bit cloudier, with a chance of showers and risk of a storm returning as daytime highs dip into the low-to-mid 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement