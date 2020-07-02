Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted on numerous charges found during seizure of $42K of purple fentanyl: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Kingston police arrested Timothy Donovan, who was wanted on several charges, during a large seizure of fentanyl in Kingston.
Kingston police arrested Timothy Donovan, who was wanted on several charges, during a large seizure of fentanyl in Kingston. Kingston police

Kingston police say they arrested a man wanted on several charges during a large drug seizure operation last week.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a Curtis Crescent home on June 26 and found over $42,000 worth of purple fentanyl.

The home belonged to 33-year-old Nicole Fowler, who was the subject of a Kingston fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Along with the large amount of drugs seized, police confiscated $2,000 in cash from the home and a journal containing names and details of an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

Read more: Kingston police search for man who outran officers Thursday night

At that same home, police say they found Timothy Donovan, who has been on the run from police since May 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Donovan was stopped by Kingston police in late May for not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

Trending Stories

When police asked him to get out of the vehicle, which police say contained pepper spray, fentanyl, cocaine and a large amount of cash, Donovan reportedly ran from police.

Police deployed Zeus from their canine unit and blocked off the area of Westdale Avenue near Bath Road where Donovan was stopped, but did not find the man.

Read more: Wanted Kingston man arrested, facing 17 charges

Donovan was wanted by Kingston police for the following charges:

  • Unlicensed person possessing a prohibited weapon.
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing no authority.
  • Two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.
  • Two counts possessing a prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate.
  • Two counts of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
  • Transporting a firearm carelessly.
  • Possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.
  • Six counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.
  • Two counts of possession of drugs for trafficking.
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000.
  • Failure to comply with a release order.
  • Three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say Donovan was hiding out at the home on Curtis Crescent where a large amount of fentanyl was seized last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Fowler was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

Police have yet to release updated charges for Donovan.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceFentanyl seizureKingston police fentanylTimothy Donovanfentanyl seizure kingstonKingston wanted manwanted man kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers