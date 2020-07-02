Man wanted on numerous charges found during seizure of $42K of purple fentanyl: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say they arrested a man wanted on several charges during a large drug seizure operation last week.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a Curtis Crescent home on June 26 and found over $42,000 worth of purple fentanyl.

The home belonged to 33-year-old Nicole Fowler, who was the subject of a Kingston fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Along with the large amount of drugs seized, police confiscated $2,000 in cash from the home and a journal containing names and details of an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

At that same home, police say they found Timothy Donovan, who has been on the run from police since May 28.

Donovan was stopped by Kingston police in late May for not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

When police asked him to get out of the vehicle, which police say contained pepper spray, fentanyl, cocaine and a large amount of cash, Donovan reportedly ran from police.

Police deployed Zeus from their canine unit and blocked off the area of Westdale Avenue near Bath Road where Donovan was stopped, but did not find the man.

Donovan was wanted by Kingston police for the following charges:

Unlicensed person possessing a prohibited weapon.

Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing no authority.

Two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.

Two counts possessing a prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate.

Two counts of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Transporting a firearm carelessly.

Possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

Six counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Two counts of possession of drugs for trafficking.

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Failure to comply with a release order.

Three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say Donovan was hiding out at the home on Curtis Crescent where a large amount of fentanyl was seized last week.

Fowler was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

Police have yet to release updated charges for Donovan.