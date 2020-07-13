Menu

Those Old Radio Shows July 17-18

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 2:00 am

Friday, July 17:

Hour 1: Great Gildersleeve – The Rainmaker; Suspense – McKay Basketball Scandal
Hour 2: People Are Funny – Buy Anything Sight Unseen; Barry Craig – Walking the Dog

Saturday, July 18:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Casing; Have Gun Will Travel – The Contessa
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Wants to Elope; FBI in Peace and War – The Silent Pearl
Hour 3: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Donninger Matter; Ozzie & Harriet – Keeping a Promise
Hour 4: Red Ryder – Cherokee Strip; Haunting Hour – Hands of Mr. Smith
Hour 5: Life of Riley – Babs Runs for UCLA President; Green Hornet – Protection Inc.

