Coronavirus: 1 new case, 2 recoveries in London-Middlesex

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while two people have recovered, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Tuesday.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 626, of which 507 have been resolved and 57 people have died.

The new case was reported in London, Ont., which has now seen 582 cases in total and does not involve a health-care worker or a seniors’ facility.

Health officials reported three new cases and three recoveries on Monday. Two of the new cases were linked to an outbreak among “party-goers” at recent gatherings of more than 10 people.

The gatherings, which included a large barbecue in London, have been tied to infections among at least eight people, all in their 20s. The health unit says attendees also travelled out of Middlesex to other areas, including Waterloo and Hamilton.

“It’s important for young people to know they are not immune to the virus — they can acquire it, they can have bad outcomes and they can spread it to other people that are more vulnerable,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health for the MLHU, during Monday’s media briefing.

“We are seeing some indication of a trend of young people taking less precautions, and we hope this outbreak in a group of people in their 20s who are otherwise healthy is a wakeup call to that generation.”

While London has seen the brunt of the region’s cases, 22 have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, while nine have been in Middlesex Centre. Elsewhere, six cases have been reported in Thames Centre, five in North Middlesex and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The number of active cases in the region remains at one.

The outbreak, at Westmount Gardens, was declared June 18 and has seen at least three staff test positive.

It’s among at least 26 outbreaks that have been declared since the pandemic began — 21 of them at long-term care and retirement homes.

The facilities account for 176 of the region’s cases and 37 of its deaths.

Cases involving seniors’ facilities have declined over the last several weeks, with community cases now making up a majority of new confirmations.

Hospitalizations remain low in the region, according to local hospitals.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported it was treating no COVID-19 patients in any of its facilities, while London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reported the number was fewer than five.

As of Tuesday, about 18 per cent of the region’s cases, or 112, have had to be hospitalized, with 31 cases requiring intensive care.

At the hospitals themselves, staff cases also remain low.

LHSC is not releasing an updated tally unless staff cases rise by five or more, while St. Joseph’s said 19 staff in total had tested positive — a figure that has not changed for more than a week.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven new deaths.

The total number of cases now stands at 35,068, which includes 30,344 marked as resolved and 2,672 deaths.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped to 213 on Tuesday from 232 the day before.

The numbers of people in intensive care and using ventilators also dropped.

Ontario’s health minister says the province completed more than 23,700 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

Christine Elliott says 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Tuesday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 83, of which 77 have been resolved and four people have died.

It leaves just two active cases in the region, both in Elgin County — one in Dutton/Dunwich, the other in Malahide.

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday or over the weekend.

The number of declared outbreaks stands at three, with all resolved.

As of Tuesday, 8,772 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 155 people still awaiting test results.

The percentage of tests that come back positive is one per cent.

Huron and Perth

One person has recovered from the novel coronavirus, leaving no active cases in the region, officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported Tuesday.

The total number of cases remains at 57, of which now 52 have been resolved and five people have died. The recovered case was located in Perth County.

It’s the first time since early March that the health unit has seen no active COVID-19 cases in Huron and Perth counties.

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday.

On Tuesday, with high numbers of cases involving migrant farmworkers in Essex County, the region’s medical officer of health issued a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act in a bid to avoid a similar surge in cases in Huron and Perth.

“This order applies to all Huron and Perth farm owners, operators and temporary help agencies who employ migrant workers, including (temporary foreign workers),” read an HPPH release.

The order, which will remain in effect until further notice, requires those employing migrant workers to follow any direction provided by HPPH, including that workers self-isolate as necessary with proper supports, that workers work exclusively in one workplace and that there is co-operation with health unit staff when positive or suspected cases are found.

Overall, the region has seen 26 cases and four deaths in Stratford, 14 cases in Huron County, 13 in Huron County and four cases and one death in St. Marys.

The four Stratford deaths were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court that ended May 11.

As of Tuesday, a total of 8,563 people had been tested in the region.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person has recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Monday.

The update keeps the number of confirmed cases at 285, of which now 255 have been resolved. Twenty-five people have also died.

Five cases remain active in the county.

Health officials reported one recovery late Sunday and one recovery late Saturday.

One outbreak remains active at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home in Sarnia, where one staff member has tested positive. The outbreak was declared June 18.

It’s among nine outbreaks in the county that have been declared since the start of the pandemic.

A vast majority of outbreak-related cases and all of the outbreak-related deaths are attributed to two outbreaks that occurred at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home.

No patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Bluewater Health, according to the hospital. Bluewater Health reported Monday that it had 24 patients who were suspected positive or awaiting tests.

The hospital hasn’t had a confirmed COVID-19 patient since June 14.

At least 12,228 test results had been received by the health unit as of late Monday. The perecentage of tests that come back positive stands at 2.3 per cent.

— With files from the Canadian Press