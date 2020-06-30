Wanted Scarborough woman arrested in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old woman from Scarborough wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in Cobourg, Ont., on June 29, according to the Cobourg Police Service.

Police say the woman was seen walking in the downtown area, near Division Street. According to a release, the woman was “known to be wanted by the Cobourg Police Service.”

Michelle Tomlinson has been charged with failure to comply with a release order. Police say she was held for a bail hearing, but the date of that hearing is unclear.

