Health

Employee at Emma Lake, Sask., business tests positive for novel coronavirus

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 8:54 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who was working at Sunnyside Bar this past weekend has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who was working at Sunnyside Bar this past weekend has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A public health alert has been issued for people who attended a business at Emma Lake after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued the advisory on Monday.

The person who tested positive was working at Sunnyside Bar this past weekend, according to a press release.

SHA said the public health alert applies for those at the business at the following times:

  • Between 4-9 p.m. on June 26;
  • Between 4-9 p.m. on June 27; and
  • Between 4-9 p.m. on June 28.

Health officials said anyone who attended this business during the listed times should be self-monitoring for possible exposure. If COVID-19 symptoms develop, people are further advised to isolate and contact HealthLine 811.

Emma Lake is roughly 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

