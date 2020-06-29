Coronavirus: No new cases for 9th day in a row for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

For the ninth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, maintaining the overall case total in the area at 95.

The last reported case was on June 20.

There are only two active cases in the region, down from three on Friday.

Of the 95 cases, 91 are resolved — that’s approximately 96 per cent for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the health unit has reported two deaths related to COVID-19, the last one being reported in mid-April.

As of Monday, there have been 16,650 people tested for coronavirus, 900 more since Friday’s update.

The drive-thru testing clinic for asymptomatic residents continues this week at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. It runs weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday, July 1, for Canada Day.

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend (with or without symptoms) can call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The centre operates by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, seven days a week. No testing will be provided on Canada Day.

