July 4 – MacMillan Estate Planning

Did you know a Will is NOT an Estate Plan?
Paul from MacMillan Estate Planning explains why a Will may not be the best choice for wealthy families.
A Will only deals with the distribution of your Estate, it is not a tax plan nor does it offer bloodline protection. If your net worth is more than a million dollars, you should consider using a trust alongside your Will.
Trending Stories
Join MacMillan Estate Planning for their virtual seminar on July 15th by calling 403-266-6464 or visit macmillanestate.com
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments