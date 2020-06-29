Menu

Canada

Montreal bus driver in critical condition following collision in city’s north end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 10:18 am
Montreal police are investigating a crash that occurred in Montreal North on Monday and sent one person to hospital.
Montreal police are investigating a crash that occurred in Montreal North on Monday and sent one person to hospital. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

A bus driver is in critical condition after a collision between a truck and a bus in Montreal North on Monday morning.

Montreal police say the crash occurred on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

The bus driver was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition. Police did not provide any information about his identity.

Police do not have any other details about the collision.

Investigators are at the scene.

