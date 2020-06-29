Montreal bus driver in critical condition following collision in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A bus driver is in critical condition after a collision between a truck and a bus in Montreal North on Monday morning.

Montreal police say the crash occurred on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

The bus driver was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition. Police did not provide any information about his identity.

Police do not have any other details about the collision.

Investigators are at the scene.

