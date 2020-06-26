Midway stabbing suspect arrested one week later by Castlegar RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man was arrested by Castlegar RCMP on Thursday in relation to a stabbing in Midway one week earlier.

According to the RCMP, the man was stabbed at a local motel in Midway on June 17, with police and emergency crews rushing to the scene, where the victim was found sitting on a sidewalk.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said the investigation identified a suspect, and that Scott MacDougall was arrested by Castlegar RCMP on June 25th.

They added MacDougall has been charged with aggravated assault, breach of probation and breach of recognizance, and that he’s currently in custody, pending a future court date.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to one another, and believe there is no risk to the public.

