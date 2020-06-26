Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Midway stabbing suspect arrested one week later by Castlegar RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 8:14 pm
T
Police say the suspect was arrested, is facing charges and remains in custody pending a future court date. File / Global News

Police say a man was arrested by Castlegar RCMP on Thursday in relation to a stabbing in Midway one week earlier.

According to the RCMP, the man was stabbed at a local motel in Midway on June 17, with police and emergency crews rushing to the scene, where the victim was found sitting on a sidewalk.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: South Okanagan trio ordered to stand trial following stabbing attack

RCMP said the investigation identified a suspect, and that Scott MacDougall was arrested by Castlegar RCMP on June 25th.

They added MacDougall has been charged with aggravated assault, breach of probation and breach of recognizance, and that he’s currently in custody, pending a future court date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect and victim are known to one another, and believe there is no risk to the public.

Man fatally shot by police after stabbing at Glasgow hotel
Man fatally shot by police after stabbing at Glasgow hotel
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeStabbingBCArrestboundaryMidwayCastlegar
Flyers
More weekly flyers