Crime

Man charged in Brampton hit-and-run that left 16-year-old girl dead: police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 3:55 pm
Family of teen killed in Brampton hit-and-run looks for answers
WATCH ABOVE: (January 2020) The family of 16-year-old Dianna Manan say they want answers after the teenager was killed an apparent hit-and-run in Brampton. Erica Vella reports.

Peel Regional Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in January.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Queen Street East, just east of Cherrycrest Drive, at around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 5 after a driver came across 16-year-old Dianna Manan laying on the road.

Read more: Teen found with ‘extensive trauma’ after Brampton hit and run has died in hospital: Peel police

She was transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where she died of her injuries.

Investigators said they arrested 21-year-old Adhinath Sankar of Vaughan on Thursday. He’s been charged with with fail to remain causing death and had a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll and Katherine Aylesworth

