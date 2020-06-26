Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 592

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 592, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Bradford and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving people ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s.

The two New Tecumseth cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the Bradford case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 474 people have recovered, and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 20 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Friday, Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 34,316, including 2,644 deaths. Friday’s report marks the lowest increase the province has seen within a 24-hour period since March 25.