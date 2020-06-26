Ontario Power Generation pulls plug on plan to bury nuclear waste near Lake Huron shoreline

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario’s public generating company has pulled the plug on its plan to bury hazardous radioactive waste near the Lake Huron shoreline.

The utility cites opposition from local Indigenous people.

Read more: Indigenous community votes against proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron

Ontario Power Generation has spent 15 years on the Deep Geologic Repository project — essentially a large underground bunker.

The multibillion-dollar plan was to store low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste at the Bruce nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont.

The politically fraught project won initial approval, but successive federal governments put it on hold while seeking more information.

Story continues below advertisement

The utility had promised it would not proceed without buy-in from local Indigenous communities.