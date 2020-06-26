Menu

Environment

Ontario Power Generation pulls plug on plan to bury nuclear waste near Lake Huron shoreline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019.
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Ontario’s public generating company has pulled the plug on its plan to bury hazardous radioactive waste near the Lake Huron shoreline.

The utility cites opposition from local Indigenous people.

Read more: Indigenous community votes against proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron

Ontario Power Generation has spent 15 years on the Deep Geologic Repository project — essentially a large underground bunker.

The multibillion-dollar plan was to store low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste at the Bruce nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont.

Read more: Canada’s nuclear waste to be buried in deep underground repository

The politically fraught project won initial approval, but successive federal governments put it on hold while seeking more information.

The utility had promised it would not proceed without buy-in from local Indigenous communities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
