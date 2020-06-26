Coronavirus: 1 new case, 6 recoveries in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while six others have recovered from the virus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Friday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 613. A total of 497 people have recovered from the virus — about 81 per cent of cases — and 57 have died. No new deaths have been reported since June 12.

The new case was reported in Thames Centre and involves a health-care worker, according to the health unit.

Thames Centre has seen a total of five confirmed cases, while London has seen 570 and Strathroy-Caradoc 22.

Elsewhere, Middlesex Centre has seen nine cases and North Middlesex five, while Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex have seen one each.

Health officials reported one new case and four recoveries on Thursday, one new case and four recoveries on Wednesday, three new cases and four recoveries on Tuesday and one new case and two recoveries on Monday.

The number of active outbreaks in the county remains at one with the Westmount Gardens outbreak declared June 18.

The most recent outbreak to be declared over was on Wednesday at Peoplecare Oakcrossing in its Norway Spruce area, according to the health unit.

The outbreak, declared June 16, saw one resident test positive and was the second reported outbreak at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic.

The previous outbreak, from May 3 to 18, saw at least two staff members test positive.

A total of 26 outbreaks have been declared in London and Middlesex, with a majority — 21 — tied to local long-term care and retirement homes.

The facilities have accounted for 176 of the region’s cases and 37 of its deaths, however the number of new cases linked to seniors’ homes has decreased over the last several weeks.

Of the at least 57 cases that have been reported in the region since June 1, nine have been tied to long-term care and retirement homes as of Thursday.

In comparison, of the 255 cases reported over the month of April, 114 were tied to seniors’ facilities.

The health unit says 578 people turned out to the city’s two COVID-19 assessment centres on Thursday.

The centres, at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena, have seen steady visitation rates over the last several weeks.

About 2,500 people have visited the two centres since Monday.

Combined, both have seen 27,800 people as of Thursday and have swabbed just under 22,500.

The number of hospitalized cases remain under five, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The organization hasn’t issued an exact tally of COVID-19 patients it’s treating since June 10, saying it will if the number rises above five.

St. Joseph’s Health Care says it’s not treating any COVID-19 patients in any of its facilities as of Friday.

As of Friday, 112 patients — about 18 per cent of the region’s cases — have had to be hospitalized, with 31 requiring intensive care.

Ninety-nine hospitalized cases — 81 per cent — have involved people over 50.

Staff cases are also largely unchanged. LHSC said it would not release an exact tally unless the case count grew by five or more.

At St. Joseph’s, at least 19 staff have tested positive, a number that has not changed for more than a week.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three more deaths.

The single-day increase is the lowest seen in Ontario since March 25 when 100 new cases were reported.

It brings the province to a total of 34,316 cases, including 2,644 deaths and 29,754 resolved cases.

That’s an increase of 226 resolved cases over the previous day, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than active cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell from 270 to 256.

The numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators — 61 and 41, respectively — fell to their lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting those figures at the beginning of April.

The province completed 30,780 tests in the previous day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases, with 19 reporting no new cases at all.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Friday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

That keeps the number of cases in the region unchanged at 83, with 77 recoveries and four deaths. The death toll has not risen in about two months.

The number of declared outbreaks stands at three, with all resolved.

Health officials reported one recovery on Thursday involving a patient in Tillsonburg and a new case on Wednesday in Malahide.

Three recoveries were reported Tuesday, and no new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported on Monday.

Just two cases remain active in the region, both in Elgin County. One is located in Dutton/Dunwich, while the other is in Malahide.

As of Wednesday, 8,729 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 291 people still awaiting test results.

One per cent of tests currently come back positive.

Huron and Perth

For the third day in a row, no new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Friday by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

The number of cases confirmed in the region remains at 57, with 51 recoveries. Five deaths have also been reported — a tally that has not risen in about two months.

One active case remains in the region, located in Perth County.

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Thursday, Wednesday and Monday, as well as two recoveries on Tuesday.

Across the region, 26 cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford, with all four deaths linked to a former outbreak at Greenwood Court — one of nine outbreaks that have been reported in the region. All have since resolved.

Elsewhere, 14 cases have been reported in Huron County, 13 in Perth County and four cases and one death in St. Marys.

As of Thursday, a total of 8,269 people had been tested in the region, up 98 from the day before.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported late Thursday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The number of confirmed cases remains at 285, with 249 recoveries and 25 deaths. Eleven active cases remain in Lambton.

Health officials reported two recoveries each late Wednesday and late Tuesday and one recovery on Monday. Four cases and three recoveries were reported over the weekend.

The number of outbreaks in the region that remain active is unchanged at two. A total of nine have been declared in the region.

The outbreak at Bluewater Health, declared June 17, came after four staff members tested positive, while an outbreak was declared the following day at Afton Park Place, a long-term care facility, after one staff member contracted the virus.

The three hospital cases involve staff who worked in its since-closed COVID-19 unit. A total of at least 19 staff at the hospital have tested positive for the virus over the last few months.

Outbreaks have been linked to 105 of the region’s cases and 16 of its deaths.

Nearly all of those cases and all 16 deaths have been linked to two since-resolved outbreaks at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home, both in Sarnia.

None of the region’s active cases are in hospital, according to the health unit and Bluewater Health, which hasn’t treated a COVID-19 patient for at least a week and a half.

Health unit figures show 40 per cent of the county’s cases are outbreak-related, while 35 per cent are the result of close contact.

Patients over the age of 80 make up about a quarter of the county’s cases, while people in their 50s make up 16 per cent and people in their 20s 14 per cent.

The health unit said it had received back a total of 11,627 test results as of late Wednesday.

Tests take, on average, 2.7 days to be reported, according to the health unit. The percentage of tests that come back positive is 2.5 per cent.

— With files from the Canadian Press