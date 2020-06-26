Renee Young, other WWE talent test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) host Renee Young has announced that she has contracted COVID-19.

The news comes a week after WWE suspended production in Orlando, Fla., after an unnamed developmental talent at the training centre tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone,” the Canadian sports broadcaster tweeted on June 24.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Young’s husband Jon Moxley told All Elite Wrestling (AEW) management that he had come in contact with someone who had COVID-19. He was immediately pulled from this week’s Dynamite broadcast.

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank Moxley for coming forward and being honest.

“Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is,” Khan tweeted.

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

It was also reported on Wednesday that three more unnamed WWE employees who were at WWE Performance Centre have also tested positive for the virus.

WWE released a statement, saying: “WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”

Kayla Braxton, who is a correspondent for SmackDown, also shared that she has COVID-19 for the second time.

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me,” she tweeted (and deleted).

WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he has also tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Covid was NOT on my birthday list,” he tweeted.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Pearce also thanked his “colleagues, mentors, friends, and wrestling fans alike that all reached out.”

Huge thanks to the many colleagues, mentors, friends, and wrestling fans alike that all reached out. Appreciate it more than me, Mama, and the kiddos could ever articulate. Grateful for you all (except @MojoRawleyWWE). 🤣❤️🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 26, 2020

Last week, WWE’s associate medical director, Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, said: “A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms.

“However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately.”

He said that after it receives the test results, “WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

